Ground Control

An industrial area that once housed a postal sorting centre was transformed into a pop-up cultural space and will now operate year-round until at least 2020. Spread across a 4500-sq-metre hall and 1500-sq-metre terrace are an urban kitchen garden with gardening workshops, a plant shop and veggie stand, yoga, reiki and meditation classes, 19 bars, cafes and restaurants (some inside old buses and trains), 13 shops and galleries, DJ sets, live-music gigs and kids' play areas.

Globe-spanning food options include a Danish salmon smokery, a crêperie, a burger bar, a fish and chips shack, a bakery, an empanada truck and Mexican, African, Italian and Chinese eateries; bars include a speakeasy, a wine bar and a craft-beer bar. A bookshop, curiosity bric-a-brac shop and photography studio can also be found here.