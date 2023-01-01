Framed by a lurid-lime wave-like glass façade, a transformed Seine-side warehouse is home to the French fashion institute, the Institut Français de la Mode (hence Les Docks' alternative name, Cité de la Mode et du Design), which mounts fashion and design exhibitions and events throughout the year. Other draws include huge riverside terraces, the odd pop-up shop and popular Australian rooftop bar Café Oz Rooftop.

The docks occupy a 20,000-sq-metre riverside warehouse built in 1907 (the first industrial complex in Paris to use reinforced concrete), where goods were delivered by barge. For the best view of the water-facing façade, cross the Seine over Pont Charles de Gaulle.