Like something out of a fairy tale, this photogenic pedestrian cobbled street stretching just 158m from rue de Bercy to rue de Lyon is lined with shutter-framed houses painted in a rainbow of pastel hues – pink, tangerine, lemon, lime, pale blue and lilac – and trompe l’œil effects such as vines clambering up the façades. It's often used as a backdrop for fashion and advertising shoots, but be respectful of its residents when taking photos.