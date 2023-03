Soaring 52m high in the middle of place de la Bastille, the green-bronze July Column is topped by a gilded, winged Liberty. It was built between 1835 and 1840 to commemorate the 1830 Revolution; revolutionaries from this uprising are buried beneath it. Following the redevelopment of place de la Bastille, linking it to the Bassin de l'Arsenal's forecourt to create a 'pedestrian peninsula' in 2020, the crypt is set to open to the public.