Maison de Victor Hugo

Between 1832 and 1848 the celebrated novelist and poet Victor Hugo lived in an apartment in Hôtel de Rohan-Guéménée, a townhouse overlooking one of Paris' most elegant squares. Hugo moved here a year after the publication of Notre Dame de Paris (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), completing Ruy Blas during his stay. The museum here, with Hugo's personal drawings and portraits, is expected to re-open after extensive renovations (which will include a new cafe) in June 2020.