Built on the site of a former wine depot, this large, landscaped park is a great place to break for a picnic and let the kids run free. Vestiges of its former incarnation are spread across the park and the Cour St-Émilion, where the warehouses were located. In some spots you’ll see the old railroad tracks; in others you’ll find grape vines.

Bercy reached its height as the ‘world’s wine cellar’ in the 19th century: it was right on the Seine, close to Paris yet outside the city walls, meaning that shipping was convenient and commerce tax-free.