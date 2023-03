Originally a 12th-century hunting lodge, this fortified royal residence on Paris' fringe was expanded several times throughout the centuries until it reached its present size under Louis XIV. Notable features of the striking medieval château include the beautiful 52m-high keep (1370) and royal chapel (1552). Note that the chapel is only open between 10.30am and 1pm, and 2pm and 5.30pm mid-May to mid-September (until 4.30pm mid-September to mid-May).