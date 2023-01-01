Parc Floral de Paris

This magnificent botanical park is a highlight of the Bois de Vincennes. Natural landscaping, a Japanese bonsai pavilion, an azalea garden and several ponds with water lilies and lotuses impress garden lovers, while Paris’ largest play area (slides, jungle gyms, sandboxes) thrills families with young children. For bigger kids, there are plenty of paid-for activities too, including minigolf (featuring Parisian landmarks), a ropes course and table tennis (equipment rental available). Not all facilities are open outside the warmer months.

Free open-air concerts staged throughout summer make it a first-rate picnic destination.