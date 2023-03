Modernised in 2018, this 1931-opened aquarium in the basement of the art deco Palais de la Porte Dorée, beneath the Musée de l'Histoire de l’Immigration, is popular with Parisian families thanks to its reasonable entry fees. Around 15,000 marine and freshwater creatures from 750 different species swim in some 150,000 litres of water. Admission rises slightly when there's a temporary exhibition taking place.