A Unesco World Heritage Site, the largest Gothic cathedral in France (at 145m long) and the largest in the world by volume was begun in 1220 to house the…
Lille, Flanders & the Somme
Hauts-de-France (Upper France) is one of the country's least heralded regions, but with dramatic land and sea views, deeply rooted culture, culinary traditions that include freshly caught seafood, age-old Flemish recipes and locally brewed beers, it competes with the best France has to offer.
This fascinating area comprises the former régions of Nord-Pas-de-Calais and Picardie, taking in the home territories of the Ch'tis (residents of France's northern tip) and the Picards. Its capital, Lille, is awash with magnificent architecture, outstanding museums, creative enterprises and an energetic student vibe. Arras, Amiens and Laon captivate with Gothic treasures, and Compiègne preserves the dazzle of Napoléon III's Second Empire.
Beyond the cities, WWI memorials and cemeteries marking the 1914 to 1918 front lines have a heartbreaking beauty. Outdoors enthusiasts will love the wildlife-filled estuaries of the Baie de Somme, and the Côte d'Opale's activity-packed resorts, including fabled Le Touquet, and wide, often-empty beaches.
Explore Lille, Flanders & the Somme
- Cathédrale Notre Dame
A Unesco World Heritage Site, the largest Gothic cathedral in France (at 145m long) and the largest in the world by volume was begun in 1220 to house the…
- PPalais des Beaux Arts
Inaugurated in 1892, Lille's illustrious Fine Arts Museum claims France's second-largest collection after Paris' Musée du Louvre. Its cache of sublime…
- PPalais de Compiègne
This 1337-room palace, originally built for Louis XV, hosted Napoléon III's dazzling hunting parties, which drew aristocrats from all around Europe. A…
- HHistorial de la Grande Guerre
For historical and cultural context, the best place to begin a visit to the Somme battlefields is the outstanding Historial de la Grande Guerre in Péronne…
- CCathédrale Notre Dame
A model for several of its more famous Gothic sisters – Chartres, Reims, Dijon and Paris' Notre-Dame among them – this medieval jewel was built between…
- NNausicaá
At this vast manta ray–shaped aquarium – one of the world's largest – huge tanks with floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel as though you're swimming…
- LLa Cité Souterraine de Naours
Believed to date from the 3rd century AD, this extraordinary underground 'city' of quarried tunnels was started by the Romans and expanded over the…
- GGrand' Place & Place des Héros
Arras' two ancient market squares, the Grand' Place and the almost-adjacent, smaller place des Héros (also known as the Petite Place), are surrounded by…
- RRing of Remembrance
It's hard not to be overwhelmed by the waste and folly of the Western Front as you walk past panel after panel engraved with 579,606 tiny names: WWI dead…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lille, Flanders & the Somme.
See
Cathédrale Notre Dame
A Unesco World Heritage Site, the largest Gothic cathedral in France (at 145m long) and the largest in the world by volume was begun in 1220 to house the…
See
Palais des Beaux Arts
Inaugurated in 1892, Lille's illustrious Fine Arts Museum claims France's second-largest collection after Paris' Musée du Louvre. Its cache of sublime…
See
Palais de Compiègne
This 1337-room palace, originally built for Louis XV, hosted Napoléon III's dazzling hunting parties, which drew aristocrats from all around Europe. A…
See
Historial de la Grande Guerre
For historical and cultural context, the best place to begin a visit to the Somme battlefields is the outstanding Historial de la Grande Guerre in Péronne…
See
Cathédrale Notre Dame
A model for several of its more famous Gothic sisters – Chartres, Reims, Dijon and Paris' Notre-Dame among them – this medieval jewel was built between…
See
Nausicaá
At this vast manta ray–shaped aquarium – one of the world's largest – huge tanks with floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel as though you're swimming…
See
La Cité Souterraine de Naours
Believed to date from the 3rd century AD, this extraordinary underground 'city' of quarried tunnels was started by the Romans and expanded over the…
See
Grand' Place & Place des Héros
Arras' two ancient market squares, the Grand' Place and the almost-adjacent, smaller place des Héros (also known as the Petite Place), are surrounded by…
See
Ring of Remembrance
It's hard not to be overwhelmed by the waste and folly of the Western Front as you walk past panel after panel engraved with 579,606 tiny names: WWI dead…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lille, Flanders & the Somme
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.