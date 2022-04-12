Getty Images/iStockphoto

Îles de Lérins

The two islands making up Lérins – Île Ste-Marguerite and Île St-Honorat – lie within a 20-minute boat ride of Cannes. Tiny and traffic free, they’re oases of peace and tranquillity, a world away from the hustle and bustle of the Riviera.

Île Ste-Marguerite is home to an impressive 17th-century bastion, the Fort Royal, which once served as a remote holding cell for prisoners, including the famous Man in the Iron Mask. It now houses a maritime-themed museum. Île St-Honorat is best known for its Cistercian abbey, whose two dozen monks still cultivate vineyards on the island.

Camping is forbidden, and aside from Ste-Marguerite's intermittent hostel, there is no other accommodation on either island. Eating options are also limited, so bring a picnic and a good supply of drinking water. Annoyingly, there's no ferry between the two islands, so you have to return to the mainland if you want to visit both.

Explore Îles de Lérins

  • M

    Monastère Fortifié

    The Monastère Fortifié, guarding the island’s southern shores, is all that remains of the original monastery. Built in 1073 to protect the monks from…

  • M

    Musée de la Mer

    This museum, inside Île Ste-Marguerite's 17th-century Fort Royal, features interpretive exhibits tracing the fort's history, with great displays from…

  • É

    Étang du Batéguier

    Numerous migratory birds, including terns, gulls and gray herons, congregate on the banks of this lagoon near the island's western tip.

  • G

    German Bunker

    This abandoned WWII bunker sits on the southwestern shore of Île Ste-Marguerite, a reminder of the island's occupation by German forces in 1943 and 1944…

  • B

    Belvédère du Dragon

    Climb to the top of this platform on the island's south shore for long views of the coastline and the Mediterranean to the south.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Îles de Lérins.

  • See

    Monastère Fortifié

    The Monastère Fortifié, guarding the island’s southern shores, is all that remains of the original monastery. Built in 1073 to protect the monks from…

  • See

    Musée de la Mer

    This museum, inside Île Ste-Marguerite's 17th-century Fort Royal, features interpretive exhibits tracing the fort's history, with great displays from…

  • See

    Étang du Batéguier

    Numerous migratory birds, including terns, gulls and gray herons, congregate on the banks of this lagoon near the island's western tip.

  • See

    German Bunker

    This abandoned WWII bunker sits on the southwestern shore of Île Ste-Marguerite, a reminder of the island's occupation by German forces in 1943 and 1944…

  • See

    Belvédère du Dragon

    Climb to the top of this platform on the island's south shore for long views of the coastline and the Mediterranean to the south.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Îles de Lérins

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.