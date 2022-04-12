The two islands making up Lérins – Île Ste-Marguerite and Île St-Honorat – lie within a 20-minute boat ride of Cannes. Tiny and traffic free, they’re oases of peace and tranquillity, a world away from the hustle and bustle of the Riviera.

Île Ste-Marguerite is home to an impressive 17th-century bastion, the Fort Royal, which once served as a remote holding cell for prisoners, including the famous Man in the Iron Mask. It now houses a maritime-themed museum. Île St-Honorat is best known for its Cistercian abbey, whose two dozen monks still cultivate vineyards on the island.

Camping is forbidden, and aside from Ste-Marguerite's intermittent hostel, there is no other accommodation on either island. Eating options are also limited, so bring a picnic and a good supply of drinking water. Annoyingly, there's no ferry between the two islands, so you have to return to the mainland if you want to visit both.