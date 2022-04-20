Justin Foulkes

Finistère

France's westernmost département, Finistère (www.finisterebrittany.com) has a wind-whipped rocky beach and cove-strewn coastline dotted with lighthouses and beacons lashed by the waves. Wild and mysterious, Finistère is, for many travellers, the most enticing edge of an already enticing region.

The etymology of the name Finistère literally emerges from 'end of the earth' (the Latin Finis Terræ) – an extremely apt name for this domain, especially as one approaches the raw shore which is redolent of the west coast of Ireland. Swaths of this beautiful land are preserved in the Parc Naturel Régional d'Armorique (www.pnr-armorique.fr).

Finistère's southern extent, called Cornouaille, takes its name from early Celts who sailed from Cornwall and other parts of Britain to settle here, and today it is a centre of Breton language, customs and culture.

Explore Finistère

  • V

    Ville Close (Walled City)

    This special walled town, fortified in the 14th century and modified by the architect Vauban two centuries later, sits on a small island linked to place…

  • C

    Cairn of Barnenez

    This enormous ancient series of hilltop tombs is set spectacularly overlooking the Bay of Morlaix, on the edge of the modern-day village of Plouezoc'h,…

  • É

    Église St-Ronan

    At the core of Locronan, this beautiful and very sacred church dates from the 15th century. It contains the tomb of St Ronan, as well as a green wooden…

  • P

    Pointe de Pen-Hir

    Three kilometres southwest of Camaret, this spectacular and sublime headland is bounded by steep, sheer sea cliffs. On a peninsula known for its…

  • É

    Église Notre Dame de Kroaz-Batz

    With its spectacular Renaissance belfry rising above the flat landscape, the most arresting sight in Roscoff is this unique church at the heart of the old…

  • M

    Musée Départemental Breton

    Beside the Cathédrale St-Corentin, recessed behind a magnificent stone courtyard, this superb museum over several floors showcases Breton history,…

  • P

    Pointe du Raz

    Few places in France can match Pointe du Raz for its coastal splendour: on every side gorse-cloaked cliffs plummet to the waves 70m below, gulls trace…

  • C

    Cap de la Chèvre

    The peninsula's most southerly point, Cap de la Chèvre is 8km south of Morgat, and offers stupendous panoramas of the Baie de Douarnenez and the Pointe du…

  • Î

    Île Molène

    Scarcely 1km across, Île Molène feels even more remote than its neighbour Île d'Ouessant. It's carless, virtually treeless, home to a declining population…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Finistère.

  • See

    Ville Close (Walled City)

    This special walled town, fortified in the 14th century and modified by the architect Vauban two centuries later, sits on a small island linked to place…

  • See

    Cairn of Barnenez

    This enormous ancient series of hilltop tombs is set spectacularly overlooking the Bay of Morlaix, on the edge of the modern-day village of Plouezoc'h,…

  • See

    Église St-Ronan

    At the core of Locronan, this beautiful and very sacred church dates from the 15th century. It contains the tomb of St Ronan, as well as a green wooden…

  • See

    Pointe de Pen-Hir

    Three kilometres southwest of Camaret, this spectacular and sublime headland is bounded by steep, sheer sea cliffs. On a peninsula known for its…

  • See

    Église Notre Dame de Kroaz-Batz

    With its spectacular Renaissance belfry rising above the flat landscape, the most arresting sight in Roscoff is this unique church at the heart of the old…

  • See

    Musée Départemental Breton

    Beside the Cathédrale St-Corentin, recessed behind a magnificent stone courtyard, this superb museum over several floors showcases Breton history,…

  • See

    Pointe du Raz

    Few places in France can match Pointe du Raz for its coastal splendour: on every side gorse-cloaked cliffs plummet to the waves 70m below, gulls trace…

  • See

    Cap de la Chèvre

    The peninsula's most southerly point, Cap de la Chèvre is 8km south of Morgat, and offers stupendous panoramas of the Baie de Douarnenez and the Pointe du…

  • See

    Île Molène

    Scarcely 1km across, Île Molène feels even more remote than its neighbour Île d'Ouessant. It's carless, virtually treeless, home to a declining population…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Finistère

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.