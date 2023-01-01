Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Resort Paris' sound stage, production backlot and animation studios provide an up-close insight into the production of films, TV programs and cartoons. There are behind-the-scenes tours, larger-than-life characters and spine-tingling rides like the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, as well as the outsized Ratatouille ride, based on the winsome 2007 film about a rat who dreams of becoming a top Parisian chef, which offers a multisensory rat’s perspective of Paris’ rooftops and restaurant kitchens aboard a trackless ‘ratmobile’.