Disneyland Park has five themed pays (lands): the 1900s-styled Main Street USA; Frontierland, home of the legendary Big Thunder Mountain ride; Adventureland, which evokes exotic lands in rides including the Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril; Fantasyland, crowned by Sleeping Beauty’s castle; and the high-tech Discoveryland, with massive-queue rides such as Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain and Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast.

Three new lands – Star Wars, Marvel and Frozen – began rolling out features from 2020, with an estimated completion date of 2024.