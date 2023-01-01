Jardin des Deux Rives

An expression of flourishing Franco-German friendship, Strasbourg and its German neighbour Kehl have turned former customs posts and military installations into this 60-hectare garden, whose play areas, promenades and parkland straddle the Rhine. The centrepiece is Marc Mimram’s sleek (and hugely expensive) suspension bridge, which has proved a big hit with pedestrians and cyclists. From the tram stop, walk east or take bus 21 for three stops. It is 3km southeast of central Strasbourg (Grande Île).