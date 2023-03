Across from the Council of Europe's Palais de l’Europe, 2km northeast of Grande Île, this flowery park, designed in the 17th century by Le Nôtre, of Versailles fame, is a family magnet with its playgrounds and swan-dotted lake. In summer you can rent rowboats on Lac de l’Orangerie. Kids can get up close to storks and goats at the park’s mini zoo (free).