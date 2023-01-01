Place de la République

Many of Strasbourg’s grandest public buildings, constructed when the city was ruled by the German Reich, huddle northeast of the Grande Île area in the so-called imperial quarter of Neustadt, part of the city's Unesco World Heritage status since 2017. The neighbourhood centres on this stately square, bounded by the Théâtre National de Strasbourg. It stretches eastwards to Parc de l’Orangerie and is dominated by sturdy neo-Renaissance buildings inspired by late-19th-century Prussian tastes.