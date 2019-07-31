One of Finland's most absorbing museums, state-of-the-art Siida offers a comprehensive overview of the Sámi and their environment. The main exhibition…
Northern Lapland
Sparsely populated and extraordinarily beautiful, with fells, lakes and forests, Lapland's north is a magical place for hiking, snow sports and learning about Sámi culture. At these latitudes, your chances of seeing the aurora borealis (Northern Lights) are high when skies are clear and dark.
Explore Northern Lapland
- SSiida
One of Finland's most absorbing museums, state-of-the-art Siida offers a comprehensive overview of the Sámi and their environment. The main exhibition…
- SSajos
The spectacular wood-and-glass Sámi cultural centre stands proud in the middle of town. It holds the Sámi parliament as well as a library and music…
- KKevo Strict Nature Reserve
Some of Finland's most breathtaking scenery is within the 712-sq-km Kevo Strict Nature Reserve along the splendid 40km gorge of the Kevojoki (off-limits…
- BBears' Nest
At the edge of Myössäjärvi, 16km south of Inari, look out for the Karhunpesäkivi rest stop. From here, a 300m timber boardwalk (mainly comprising steps)…
- KKultamuseo
In 1868 the remote area of Tankavaara on the Ivalojoki, 32km south of Saariselkä, experienced a gold rush, with a community of up to 500 panners seeking…
- PPielpajärven Kirkko
This erämaakirkko (wilderness church) is accessible by a marked walking track (7.5km one way) from the parking area at Siida. If you're driving, there’s…
- SSallivaara
Accessed off the Inari–Kittilä road, 70km southwest of Inari, this reindeer round-up site was used by Sámi reindeer herders twice yearly until 1964. Round…
- TTankavaara Nature Centre
Next door to Tankavaara's gold-panning museum, Kultamuseo, this nature centre has advice on activities and trekking in Urho Kekkonen National Park. Good…
- VVanha Kirkko
One of the few buildings in Lapland to survive the Nazis' scorched-earth retreat in WWII is this, the region’s oldest church, dating from 1689. It stands…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Lapland.
See
Siida
One of Finland's most absorbing museums, state-of-the-art Siida offers a comprehensive overview of the Sámi and their environment. The main exhibition…
See
Sajos
The spectacular wood-and-glass Sámi cultural centre stands proud in the middle of town. It holds the Sámi parliament as well as a library and music…
See
Kevo Strict Nature Reserve
Some of Finland's most breathtaking scenery is within the 712-sq-km Kevo Strict Nature Reserve along the splendid 40km gorge of the Kevojoki (off-limits…
See
Bears' Nest
At the edge of Myössäjärvi, 16km south of Inari, look out for the Karhunpesäkivi rest stop. From here, a 300m timber boardwalk (mainly comprising steps)…
See
Kultamuseo
In 1868 the remote area of Tankavaara on the Ivalojoki, 32km south of Saariselkä, experienced a gold rush, with a community of up to 500 panners seeking…
See
Pielpajärven Kirkko
This erämaakirkko (wilderness church) is accessible by a marked walking track (7.5km one way) from the parking area at Siida. If you're driving, there’s…
See
Sallivaara
Accessed off the Inari–Kittilä road, 70km southwest of Inari, this reindeer round-up site was used by Sámi reindeer herders twice yearly until 1964. Round…
See
Tankavaara Nature Centre
Next door to Tankavaara's gold-panning museum, Kultamuseo, this nature centre has advice on activities and trekking in Urho Kekkonen National Park. Good…
See
Vanha Kirkko
One of the few buildings in Lapland to survive the Nazis' scorched-earth retreat in WWII is this, the region’s oldest church, dating from 1689. It stands…