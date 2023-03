In 1886 landscape painter Victor Westerholm invited fellow artists to his summer house in Önningeby, a tiny village in eastern Jomala. For almost 30 years artists gathered here at 'Önningeby Colony'. This interesting museum showcases their work (although there are no works by Westerholm himself) alongside memorabilia from the era. Other exhibits follow the work of contemporary artists. There's no signage in English, but the artwork is attractive in any language.