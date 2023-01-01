Sjöfartsmuseum

Preserved boats make up most of the exhibitions at this state-of-the-art museum exploring Åland's marine heritage; the centrepiece is a reproduction of a ship, complete with mast, saloon, galley and cabins. The museum is a great place to discover your inner pirate, with plenty of ships in bottles, sea chests and accoutrements. Anchored outside is the Museumship Pommern, a beautiful 1903-built four-masted merchant barque that's due to reopen after restoration works in 2019.

Also here is Mariehamn's top restaurant, Nautical.