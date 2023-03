The copper-roofed Sankt Göran’s Kyrka, built in 1927, is one of the island's few modern churches. Its art-nouveau style was conceived by Lars Sonck, who grew up in Åland. Look for the art-nouveau flourishes painted on the ceiling and brilliant stained-glass windows by Bruno Tuukkanen. The highlight of the interior is the glittering mosaic altarpiece, also by Tuukkanen.