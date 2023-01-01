Since 1862 a beacon has shone out from this island south of Mariehamn. Nowadays, the original pilot cottage is dwarfed by a bigger and better house with foghorn. There's no longer a pilot at this station, so the renovated buildings are used for art exhibitions, literary events and jazz concerts. There's a summertime cafe and plenty of picturesque picnicking spots on the island. Kobba Klintar makes for a fascinating history lesson and a lovely day out on the water.

It's a 20-minute boat ride from Mariehamn. If you don't have your own boat, you can catch a ride from Fiskelyckan or Shipland.