At the northern end of Österhamn, Sjökvarteret has long been devoted to boat building. You can stroll along the atmospheric quay, lined with traditional schooners, and perhaps see boats under construction. The museum, with exhibitions on shipbuilding (no English information), is located in a small timber boat shed. Don't miss the tiny reconstructed seafarers’ chapel at the end of the pier.

It's easy to while away a couple of hours at Sjökvarteret, as there are galleries, unique jewellery and an excellent craft shop, not to mention the delightful Pub Niska.