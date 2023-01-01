Ålands Kulturhistoriska & Konstmuseum

After a recent renovation, these side-by-side museums offer an informative perspective on Åland’s culture, past and present. The Konstmuseum showcases Åland art from the 20th and 21st centuries, with plenty of special exhibits. Kulturhistoriska focuses on the archipelago's historical development, from the arrival of the first seal hunters through the Age of Empire (Swedish and Russian) and its unique autonomous status in the last century. Artefacts exemplify the continuity and change of day-to-day life through the centuries.