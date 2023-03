Near the bridge to Lumparland, Skeppargården Pellas is a rustic museum in an 1884 homestead. Furnished with period decor, the house tells the story of local shipmaster Erik Petter Eriksson and how he came to fame and fortune through farming and shipping. Exhibits include old farm equipment in the barn and old toys in the children's play area.

The museum also includes exhibits and a documentary film about the shipwrecked Herzogin Cecilie.