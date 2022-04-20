Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

Finland's West Coast

Stretching for 500km, Finland's west coast harbours a cache of historic wooden towns such as Jakobstad, Kokkola and Unesco-protected Rauma, founded at the height of the Swedish empire. The area retains strong links with neighbouring Sverige (Sweden), with Swedish spoken almost everywhere.

Fantastic summer festivals in the region include the Nordic countries' biggest folk-music gathering in tiny Kaustinen, huge rock and tango festivals in Seinäjoki, and world-renowned jazz in Pori.

But the biggest attraction in western Finland is the coastline itself. Long beaches attract swimmers, surfers and birders around Pori and Kalajoki, where cosy cottages nestle into the dunes and forests. Enticing archipelagos pepper the coast around Vaasa and Uusikaupunki. Established in 2011, the Bothnian Sea National Park encompasses 160km of coastline, where rocky islets and sandy shorelines make up one of the country's most pristine and picturesque natural landscapes.

Explore Finland's West Coast

  • V

    Villa Mairea

    This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of…

  • L

    Lakeuden Risti Kirkko

    Alvar Aalto’s crowning achievement, Lakeuden Risti Church, is recognisable by its oddly secular steeple–clock tower (built with funds from a voluntary…

  • S

    Sammallahdenmäki

    The Unesco World Heritage–listed Bronze Age burial complex Sammallahdenmäki dates back more than 3500 years. Thirty-six stone burial cairns of different…

  • N

    Nanoq Arctic Museum

    About 8km west of Jakobstad, this gem of a museum is the private achievement of Pentti Kronqvist, who has made several expeditions to study the indigenous…

  • P

    Pohjanmaan Museo

    This dynamic, modern regional museum is divided into three sections. Downstairs, Terranova has a brilliant evocation of the region’s natural history –…

  • B

    Bonk Museum

    The creation of local artist Alvar Gullichsen, this spoof museum–art installation is a classic display of oddball Finnish humour. In great detail, it…

  • T

    Tankar Island

    This lighthouse island, 18km northwest of Kokkola, offered safe passage through tangled waters, starting in 1889. Now it makes a popular day trip for…

  • V

    Vanha Kirkko

    The lovely 17th-century Vanha Kirkko is one of the highlights of Uusikaupunki. In keeping with the maritime roots of its parishioners, it has a star…

  • S

    Stundars Handicraft Village

    In the attractive village of Solf (Finnish: Sulva), about 15km south of Vaasa, is this fine open-air museum and crafts centre. Its 60 traditional wooden…

