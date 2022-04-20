This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of…
Finland's West Coast
Stretching for 500km, Finland's west coast harbours a cache of historic wooden towns such as Jakobstad, Kokkola and Unesco-protected Rauma, founded at the height of the Swedish empire. The area retains strong links with neighbouring Sverige (Sweden), with Swedish spoken almost everywhere.
Fantastic summer festivals in the region include the Nordic countries' biggest folk-music gathering in tiny Kaustinen, huge rock and tango festivals in Seinäjoki, and world-renowned jazz in Pori.
But the biggest attraction in western Finland is the coastline itself. Long beaches attract swimmers, surfers and birders around Pori and Kalajoki, where cosy cottages nestle into the dunes and forests. Enticing archipelagos pepper the coast around Vaasa and Uusikaupunki. Established in 2011, the Bothnian Sea National Park encompasses 160km of coastline, where rocky islets and sandy shorelines make up one of the country's most pristine and picturesque natural landscapes.
Explore Finland's West Coast
- VVilla Mairea
This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of…
- LLakeuden Risti Kirkko
Alvar Aalto’s crowning achievement, Lakeuden Risti Church, is recognisable by its oddly secular steeple–clock tower (built with funds from a voluntary…
- SSammallahdenmäki
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Bronze Age burial complex Sammallahdenmäki dates back more than 3500 years. Thirty-six stone burial cairns of different…
- NNanoq Arctic Museum
About 8km west of Jakobstad, this gem of a museum is the private achievement of Pentti Kronqvist, who has made several expeditions to study the indigenous…
- PPohjanmaan Museo
This dynamic, modern regional museum is divided into three sections. Downstairs, Terranova has a brilliant evocation of the region’s natural history –…
- BBonk Museum
The creation of local artist Alvar Gullichsen, this spoof museum–art installation is a classic display of oddball Finnish humour. In great detail, it…
- TTankar Island
This lighthouse island, 18km northwest of Kokkola, offered safe passage through tangled waters, starting in 1889. Now it makes a popular day trip for…
- VVanha Kirkko
The lovely 17th-century Vanha Kirkko is one of the highlights of Uusikaupunki. In keeping with the maritime roots of its parishioners, it has a star…
- SStundars Handicraft Village
In the attractive village of Solf (Finnish: Sulva), about 15km south of Vaasa, is this fine open-air museum and crafts centre. Its 60 traditional wooden…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Finland's West Coast.
See
Villa Mairea
This fantastic villa is considered one of the 20th century's architectural masterpieces and the pinnacle of Alvar Aalto's career. It is the former home of…
See
Lakeuden Risti Kirkko
Alvar Aalto’s crowning achievement, Lakeuden Risti Church, is recognisable by its oddly secular steeple–clock tower (built with funds from a voluntary…
See
Sammallahdenmäki
The Unesco World Heritage–listed Bronze Age burial complex Sammallahdenmäki dates back more than 3500 years. Thirty-six stone burial cairns of different…
See
Nanoq Arctic Museum
About 8km west of Jakobstad, this gem of a museum is the private achievement of Pentti Kronqvist, who has made several expeditions to study the indigenous…
See
Pohjanmaan Museo
This dynamic, modern regional museum is divided into three sections. Downstairs, Terranova has a brilliant evocation of the region’s natural history –…
See
Bonk Museum
The creation of local artist Alvar Gullichsen, this spoof museum–art installation is a classic display of oddball Finnish humour. In great detail, it…
See
Tankar Island
This lighthouse island, 18km northwest of Kokkola, offered safe passage through tangled waters, starting in 1889. Now it makes a popular day trip for…
See
Vanha Kirkko
The lovely 17th-century Vanha Kirkko is one of the highlights of Uusikaupunki. In keeping with the maritime roots of its parishioners, it has a star…
See
Stundars Handicraft Village
In the attractive village of Solf (Finnish: Sulva), about 15km south of Vaasa, is this fine open-air museum and crafts centre. Its 60 traditional wooden…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Finland's West Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.