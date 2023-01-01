Railway & Communication Museum

Haapsalu’s attractive former train station, with its wooden-lace ornamentation and grand colonnade, opened in 1907 to transport the Russian nobility to the resort. Designed to keep the royals dry, its 214m-long covered platform was then said to be the longest in the empire. This boxcar-sized museum records the golden years of train travel, and there are antique locomotives to explore outside. Six times a day in summer, a road train runs between here and Old Town (€5).