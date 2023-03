This fairy-tale wooden confection, painted pale green and white, sits plumb on the waterfront, surrounded by rose gardens. Stepping into the airy spa hall (1897) is like stepping back into Haapsalu's fin-de-siècle heyday, with a small stage at one end (used for concerts and events) and a summertime restaurant at the other (mains €9 to €11). The ambience trumps the food, but it’s certainly worth checking out.