Broad, shallow, reedy Haapsalu Bay is a key habitat for migrating waterfowl in Estonia, and is listed as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance. During their spring and autumn migrations, as many as 20,000 birds descend. If you know your gadwalls from your grebes and fancy a gander at a goosander, head up the birdwatching tower, just seaward of the junction of Jaandi and the southern end of Promenaadi. You may even see circling white-tailed eagles.