Paralepa Forest Park

On the western edge of town, beyond the train station, this shady park has a popular beachfront which, despite being a bit swampy, attracts plenty of sunseekers. There's a 3km and a 5km walking path through the forest, and in summer there's a cafe and a kiosk that rents rowboats. To get to the beach, follow the signs towards Fra Mare Thalasso Spa and keep going.

