Welcome to North Yorkshire
Rather than closed-down factories, mills and mines, the man-made monuments dotting the landscape in these parts are of the stately variety – the great houses and wealthy abbeys that sit, ruined or restored, as a reminder that there was plenty of money to be made off the sheep's back.
All the same, North Yorkshire's biggest attraction is an urban one. While the genteel spa town of Harrogate and the bright and breezy seaside resorts of Scarborough and Whitby have many fans, nothing compares to the unparalleled splendour of York, England's most-visited city outside London.
Top experiences in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire activities
York Pass for Top Attractions Including Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Choose from a 1-, 2- or 3-day sightseeing pass to suit your schedule, and enjoy the flexibility to visit the York attractions that you want, at a time that suits you best. Passes are valid for your choice of consecutive calendar days from the time of first use. After redeeming your voucher for your York Pass, you’ll also receive a color guidebook with detailed information about the historical city and its famous attractions. Use the guidebook to plan your independent sightseeing with ease.The York pass includes entry to 30 top attractions around the city as well as discounted entry to select attractions in the wider county. Learn about chocolate making at York’s Chocolate Story, and discover Gothic architecture at its finest on a visit to York Minster — one of the largest cathedrals in Europe. Entrance to family-friendly attractions such as York Dungeon and York’s CHOCOLATE Story are included in the pass, alongside lesser-known treasures like Clifford’s Tower.York City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour also now comes free with York Pass: With 20 stops around the city, this 24-hour ticket is the perfect way to get around all the sights.Free Entry to Select York Attractions: York City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tour with over 20 stops around the city (ticket valid 24 hours) York Dungeon York Minster York’s Chocolate Story Yorkshire Museum Barley Hall Clifford's Tower DIG Fairfax House Goddards House & Gardens Henry VII Experience JORVIK Viking Centre The Mansion House - “reopens August” Merchant Adventurers’ Hall NRM Road Train Richard III Experience The Roman Bath Treasurer’s House York Army Museum York Art Gallery YorkBoat York Brewery York Castle Museum York Cold War Bunker Beyond York attractions: Beningbrough Hall National Birds of Prey Centre Byland Abbey Captain Cook Museum Castle Howard Eden Camp Modern History Museum Murton Park Museum of Farming Helmsley Castle Helmsley Walled Garden York Maze North York Moors Railway Rievaulx Abbey Scampston Walled Garden Discounts on Meals: The Royal York Hotel (free champagne with afternoon tea) The quirky Red House Café (savings of up to 20%) The unique Cat Gallery (savings of up to 10%)
North York Moors and Whitby Day Trip from York
Starting in the morning from York, this guided day trip provides the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to explore the North York Moors National Park and the fishing port of Whitby. The tour departs from opposite the Dean Court Hotel in York city centre (near York Minster) at 9.00am and heads off into the Vale of York, passing by the famous Kilburn White Horse hill figure on the boundary of the North York Moors National Park, which your guide will tell you the history of, before heading for Helmsley.The first stop is in the traditional market town of Helmsley where you can view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew - the choice is yours.You leave Helmsley and head off through Hutton-le-Hole and up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will point out the main places of interest that you may want to visit.The tour stops in Whitby for two hours over lunchtime with options to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion, sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe or just enjoy the beach and waterfront - the choice is yours!If you prefer to spend a little less time in Whitby and take the opportunity of travelling by steam train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway at a special discounted rate, you will have the option of boarding the 2.00pm train from Whitby for the 45-minute moorland rail journey through Grosmont to Goathland (Hogsmeade Station in the Harry Potter movies) where you will be met by the guide. (This option is available mid-March through to October and is paid locally on the day with no need to book ahead).The Minicoach leaves Whitby at 2.15pm with the passengers not taking the train option for the equally scenic road journey to Goathland and aims to reach Goathland Station in time to see the other passengers arrive by steam train.You will then have about 45 minutes in Goathland to learn about "Hogsmeade" Station and explore the fictional village of "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat TV series.After leaving Goathland, there will be a couple more photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back towards York through the Howardian Hills with panoramic views of Castle Howard.You will arrive back at the meeting point in York at around 5:15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.
City Sightseeing York Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
Often called England’s 'capital of the north,' York is a city that has history, fine architecture and countless attractions! The Romans left their mark on the city, and York’s Viking heritage gives its history a very interesting edge. Hop-on to a City Sightseeing York bus at any of the 20 stops located around the city to start exploring it all for yourselves! The first tour stop is located at Exhibition Square, if you’re waiting for the next tour bus, there’s plenty of eateries and shops dotted around here to keep you occupied! Hop-on to the tour as it continues to one of York’s finest attractions, the Monk Bar. Hop-off to explore one of the city’s four major gateways, built in the 14th century, making it one of the city’s oldest landmarks. Today it is home to the Richard III Experience, a fabulous and interesting attraction that explores the history of the former King! Another one of the most interesting spots along the tour is the Clifford Tower, it is almost all that remains of York Castle and has an extensive history, having been previously used as a prison. Passengers can also hop-off here to climb Clifford Tower and enjoy stunning panoramic views over York that stretch as far as the North York Moors! For a simply unique experience, hop-off at York’s Chocolate Story and discover the stories behind your favourite Chocolate bars, including how they got their name and how chocolate in York has been made all these years! If you’re a fan of shopping or want to stop off for a bite to eat, hop-off at the famous Bishopthorpe Road, which has previously been named the Best High Street in Britain! Here, you’ll enjoy a variety of high-street favourites and high-end boutiques, as well as countless eateries! The full list of stops along the route are: Exhibition Square GillyGate Monk Bar Foss Bank Peasholme Green The Stonebow Clifford’s Tower Margaret Street Walmgate Bar Barbican Centre Fishergate Bishopthorpe Road South Bank Campleshon Road Mount Vale The Mount Blossom Street Railway Station Memorial Gardens Museum Gardens
North York Moors and Whitby Tour from York with Steam Train
You'll meet your guide at 8:45am in the heart of York, close to York Minster, and hop into your climate-controlled minivan for the day's excursion across the North Yorkshire countryside. First, drive 45 minutes or so to the historic market town of Helmsley on the edge of the Moors. Explore the charming town, its pretty church and medieval castle (own expense), before the tour continues into the moors. Admire the rugged, windswept landscapes as you climb to the stone village of Hutton-le-Hole, where sheep graze freely on the common land. At the North York Moors National Park, your guide will explain the geological and natural processes that shaped this striking landscape. Discover the region's mining and farming heritage and ancient history as you stroll across the heather. It's just a short hop to North Yorkshire's striking coastline and the seaside town of Whitby, where you'll have three hours at leisure to explore at your own pace, and perhaps enjoy a fish-and-chips lunch. You may just wish to wander the picturesque harbor, explore the cobbled streets, historic cottages, and beautiful beach, or shop for Whitby jet. Or you can discover Whitby's connection to Australia at the Captain Cook Memorial Museum, delve deep into the world of Dracula at St. Mary's Church or the Dracula Experience Museum, or take a boat cruise from the harbor to discover the coastline (own expense). From Whitby, it's back in the van to journey up through Sleights and onto the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley surrounded by the heather-clad hills of the North York Moors. Fans of Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series, will recognize this as Aidensfield: you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and see what's happening at Scripps Garage. Love Harry Potter? Don't miss the chance to capture pictures at Goathland station, which did duty as Hogsmeade Station for the filming of the Harry Potter movies. After you've explored the station, it's time to board a steam train for a nostalgic steam-hauled journey across the Moors (own expense). Snake through valleys and heathland for 18 miles (29 kilometers) in restored heritage carriages to the medieval market town of Pickering. Here you'll rejoin the minibus for the 40-minute journey back to York, arriving around 5:45pm.
Yorkshire Dales Day Trip from York
This small-group guided day trip from York takes you to the stunning landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including Wensleydale, Littondale and Nidderdale. The tour departs at 9.00am from a centrally located meeting point near York Minster and heads off for the Yorkshire Dales National Park.To ensure personal service and comfort, the tour capacity is limited to 16 passengers and the Minicoach is equipped with air-con. The first stop is at Wensleydale’s most famous landmark, the 14th century Bolton Castle which once housed Mary Queen of Scots, where you will have the opportunity to enjoy and photograph the magnificent views over Wensleydale, learn a bit about the history of the area from your Guide, or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew in the medieval castle’s Tea Room!You will then make the short journey to Aysgarth to see and photograph the major falls which were a filming location for Robin Hood – Prince of Thieves, before following the scenic route to Hawes, passing through the traditional Dales village of Askrigg, the filming location for "Darrowby" in the James Herriot "All Creatures Great and Small" TV series.Spend one and a half hours in Hawes, the highest Market Town in England, where you can maybe grab some lunch and see how cheese is made at the world famous Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, visit the Dales Countryside Museum or just explore the quaint shops and cafes of the town itself - the choice is yours! After Hawes you will head into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park for some photo stops as you pass through the picturesque traditional Dales villages along the meandering route of the River Wharfe.Arrive in the stunning setting of the conservation village of Arncliffe where you will see the famous Falcon Inn, the original "Woolpack" in the "Emmerdale Farm" TV series. You can join your guide for a walking tour of the village or just stay and enjoy a drink with the locals in the Falcon Inn, whichever you prefer! Continue your journey through the beautiful countryside of the National Park, passing Kilnsey Crag and the village of Grassington, then into the rolling hills of Nidderdale, an area of outstanding natural beauty.The final stop is in the charming little town of Pateley Bridge, category winner in the Great British High Street Competition in 2016, where you will have the option to visit "The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World" (2014 Guinness Book of Records), before heading back to York.The tour arrives back at the meeting point in York at around 5:45pm but you should not book onward travel arrangements too close to the time of arrival back in York just in case of traffic problems.
Full-Day Yorkshire Dales Tour from York in Winter
The Yorkshire Dales are renowned worldwide thanks to James Herriot and the all creatures Great and Small TV show. One of Britain’s most iconic landscapes its 841 sq. miles is covered with dramatic limestone hills, deep cut river valleys. It is lined with miles upon mile of dry stone wall and dotted with remote villages and sheep. This tour takes you into the heart of the Dales through the famous valleys of Wensleydale and Swaledale. It includes stops at Historic ruins such as Bolton Castle and Jervaulx Abbey and popular towns such as Reeth. Hawes or Grassington. Our friendly guides will let you know all about the area, from the creation of the landscape and the dramatic history of the people who shaped it. You will travel over remote passes from dale to dale to experience some of the most unique views in England. There will be plenty of stops for photos at various locations to help you record memories including Bolton Castle, Mary Queen of Scots prison home overlooking famous Wensleydale. Lunch will be in Reeth and gives you the chance to sample some local fayre such as Yorkshire pudding or Wensleydale Cheese at a traditional Pub or tearoom. This delightful village is nestled amongst the hills of Swaledale overlooking the dry stone wall line meadows and heath clad hill moors. Relax in our comfortable 16 seat minibuses as your guide safely takes you up hill and down dale.