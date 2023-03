This 12th-century church, in the village of Swinbrook, 3 miles east of Burford, is remarkable for the tomb of the Fettiplace family, who dominated this area for 500 years. Six separate effigies, each propped on one jaunty elbow, are depicted as though stacked on shelves. Several members of a more recent prominent family, the Mitford sisters, are also buried here.

Much the nicest way to reach Swinbrook is on a 5-mile loop walk along the River Windrush from Burford.