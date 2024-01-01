Tolsey Museum

The Cotswolds

LoginSave

This engaging local museum occupies the upper floor of an unusual 16th-century building with a columned open arcade at street level where traders once paid their market tolls. The museum itself covers Burford’s historical crafts and industries, by which people have made everything from clocks and clarinets to dolls’ houses and metallic mortars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Blenheim Palace, UK - August 30, 2014: The Palace, the residence of the dukes of Marlborough, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. ; Shutterstock ID 215696488; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Blenheim Palace

    12.05 MILES

    One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…

  • United Kingdom, England, Oxford, Courtyard of Christ Church

    Christ Church

    16.86 MILES

    With its compelling combination of majestic architecture, literary heritage and double identity as (parts of) Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, Christ Church…

  • Duke Humfrey's library, the Bodleian Library

    Bodleian Library

    16.81 MILES

    At least five kings, dozens of prime ministers and Nobel laureates, and luminaries such as Oscar Wilde, CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien have studied in Oxford's…

  • Front entrance to the Ashmolean Museum in Beaumont Street.

    Ashmolean Museum

    16.55 MILES

    Britain’s oldest public museum, Oxford’s wonderful Ashmolean Museum is surpassed only by the British Museum in London. It was established in 1683, when…

  • Gloucester Gloucestershire UK 1st JULY 2019 Iconic and historic Gloucester Cathedral with tourists ; Shutterstock ID 1443426806; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gloucester Cathedral

    26.44 MILES

    Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…

  • The West Kennet Long Barrow is part of the Avebury Neolithic complex in Wiltshire.

    Avebury Stone Circle

    27.79 MILES

    With a diameter of 348m, Avebury is the largest stone circle in the world. It's also one of the oldest, dating from 2500 to 2200 BC. Today, more than 30…

  • Inside the grounds of Magdalen College.

    Magdalen College

    17.15 MILES

    Guarding access to a breathtaking expanse of private lawns, woodlands, river walks and even its own deer park, Magdalen ('mawd-lin'), founded in 1458, is…

  • Displays in the Pitt Rivers Museum.

    Pitt Rivers Museum

    16.72 MILES

    If exploring an enormous room full of eccentric and unexpected artefacts sounds like your idea of the perfect afternoon, welcome to the amulets-to-zithers…

View more attractions

Nearby The Cotswolds attractions

1. St John the Baptist’s Church

0.19 MILES

Burford's splendid church, near the river, took over three centuries to build, from 1175 onwards. Its fan-vaulted ceiling, Norman west doorway and 15th…

2. St Mary’s Church

1.78 MILES

This 12th-century church, in the village of Swinbrook, 3 miles east of Burford, is remarkable for the tomb of the Fettiplace family, who dominated this…

3. Cotswold Wildlife Park

2.46 MILES

Younger visitors in particular will enjoy this hugely popular wildlife centre, 3 miles south of Burford. Its vast 250-species menagerie includes penguins,…

4. Minster Lovell Hall

4.57 MILES

The main sight in Old Minster is Minster Lovell Hall, a 15th-century riverside manor house that fell into ruins after being abandoned in 1747. You can…

5. Blanket Hall

6.72 MILES

A fine testament to Witney’s wool-trade prosperity, the baroque Blanket Hall, built in 1721 to host the Witney Company of Blanket Weavers, dominates the…

6. St Mary’s Church

6.76 MILES

At the southern end of the village green, fine St Mary’s was built in the late 12th century, probably on the site of an earlier Saxon church. Many of…

7. Kelmscott Manor

8.24 MILES

Nestling near the Thames 20 miles west of Oxford (northwest of Faringdon), Kelmscott Manor is a gorgeous garden-fringed Tudor pile that was bought in 1871…

8. Old Mill

8.49 MILES

Right on the River Eye, the Old Mill houses a cafe and crafts shop as well as a small museum, where you can find out all about the building’s former life…