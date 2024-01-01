This engaging local museum occupies the upper floor of an unusual 16th-century building with a columned open arcade at street level where traders once paid their market tolls. The museum itself covers Burford’s historical crafts and industries, by which people have made everything from clocks and clarinets to dolls’ houses and metallic mortars.
Tolsey Museum
The Cotswolds
