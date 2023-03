Younger visitors in particular will enjoy this hugely popular wildlife centre, 3 miles south of Burford. Its vast 250-species menagerie includes penguins, zebras, lions, reindeer, anacondas, endangered white rhinos and a giant tortoise. A miniature train takes the excitement up a notch.

Arrive early if you want to walk with a lemur; these endearing Madagascan are packed off to bed well before the park closes.