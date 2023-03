Chipping Norton's most striking landmark, the 1872 Bliss Tweed Mill dominates its western outskirts. Looking much more like a stately home than a factory, it’s topped by a dome from which a towering chimney, designed to resemble a Tuscan column, emerges in turn. After the mill ceased production in 1980, it was converted into flats, so content yourself with admiring it from the A44 as you drive past.