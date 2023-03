Four miles southeast of Moreton-in-Marsh, signposted off the A44 halfway to Chipping Norton, Chastleton is one of England’s finest and most complete Jacobean houses. Built between 1607 and 1612 and barely altered since, it’s bursting with rare tapestries, family portraits and antique furniture; the Long Gallery is particularly resplendent. Outside, there’s a wonderful topiary garden. Free garden tours run most afternoons.