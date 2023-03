A classic Cotswold wool church, St Mary's has a magnificent Perpendicular nave and clerestory, several alabaster tombs and fluted, diamond-shaped pillars. Most of it was built in 1448, but two arches in the chancel date back to around 1200. Carved 15th-century ceiling bosses in its hexagonal porch include a sheep overpowering a wolf, and the possibly pagan but common visitor to British churches, the Green Man – look for his leafy beard.