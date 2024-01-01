St Eadburgha’s Church

The Cotswolds

LoginSave

It’s well worth taking the time to wander down to lovely 12th-century St Eadburgha’s Church, a signposted 1-mile walk south of Broadway.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A view of Warwick Castle and the River Avon, Warwick, Warwickshire, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    Warwick Castle

    21.08 MILES

    Founded in 1068 by William the Conqueror, stunningly preserved Warwick Castle is Warwick's main attraction.

  • Blenheim Palace, UK - August 30, 2014: The Palace, the residence of the dukes of Marlborough, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. ; Shutterstock ID 215696488; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Blenheim Palace

    24.8 MILES

    One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…

  • Morgan Motor Company

    Morgan Motor Company

    20.44 MILES

    Morgan has been handcrafting elegant sports cars since 1909. You can see the mechanics at work on two-hour guided tours of the unassuming shedlike…

  • Gloucester Gloucestershire UK 1st JULY 2019 Iconic and historic Gloucester Cathedral with tourists ; Shutterstock ID 1443426806; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gloucester Cathedral

    19.78 MILES

    Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…

  • New Place garden, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England; Shutterstock ID 138746273; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Shakespeare's New Place

    13.2 MILES

    When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…

  • The Stratford shakespeares birthplace in England; Shutterstock ID 52158487; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Shakespeare's Birthplace

    13.36 MILES

    Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…

  • Birmingham - September 11: The Barber Institute of Fine Art in the university of Birmingham, on September 11, 2016, UK

    Barber Institute of Fine Arts

    29.58 MILES

    At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…

  • Arlington Row

    Arlington Row

    18.43 MILES

    Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store,…

View more attractions

Nearby The Cotswolds attractions

1. Broadway Museum & Art Gallery

0.8 MILES

Set in a magnificent 17th-century coaching inn, Broadway’s town museum has close links with Oxford’s prestigious Ashmolean Museum. Its fascinating…

2. Broadway Tower

1.05 MILES

Built in 1798 to resemble an imaginary Saxon fort, this turreted Gothic folly looks down on Broadway from atop the escarpment, 1 mile southeast. William…

3. Cold War Experience

1.06 MILES

A long-buried secret lies a minute’s walk north of Broadway Tower, in the cramped cellar-like form of a bunker where, until 1991, members of the Royal…

4. Snowshill Manor & Garden

1.3 MILES

Once home to eccentric poet and architect Charles Paget Wade (1883–1956), this wonderful medieval mansion stands just over 2 miles south of Broadway. It…

5. Stanway House

3.29 MILES

There's little more to the pretty village of Stanway than a few thatched-roofed cottages, a church and this magnificent Jacobean mansion, concealed behind…

6. Old Silk Mill

3.67 MILES

This former silk mill (c 1790) was the home of Charles Robert Ashbee's Guild of Handicraft from 1902 until it went bust in 1908. Many artisans stayed on,…

7. Market Hall

3.84 MILES

Chipping Campden's highly photogenic, honey-toned, little 17th-century Market Hall, an open-sided pillared building where dairy farmers used to sell their…

8. Grevel House

3.93 MILES

Built around 1380 for the supremely prosperous wool merchant William Grevel, complete with gargoyles and mullioned windows, Grevel House is Chipping…