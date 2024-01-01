It’s well worth taking the time to wander down to lovely 12th-century St Eadburgha’s Church, a signposted 1-mile walk south of Broadway.
St Eadburgha’s Church
The Cotswolds
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.08 MILES
Founded in 1068 by William the Conqueror, stunningly preserved Warwick Castle is Warwick's main attraction.
24.8 MILES
One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…
20.44 MILES
Morgan has been handcrafting elegant sports cars since 1909. You can see the mechanics at work on two-hour guided tours of the unassuming shedlike…
19.78 MILES
Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…
13.2 MILES
When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…
13.36 MILES
Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…
29.58 MILES
At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…
18.43 MILES
Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store,…
Nearby The Cotswolds attractions
1. Broadway Museum & Art Gallery
0.8 MILES
Set in a magnificent 17th-century coaching inn, Broadway’s town museum has close links with Oxford’s prestigious Ashmolean Museum. Its fascinating…
1.05 MILES
Built in 1798 to resemble an imaginary Saxon fort, this turreted Gothic folly looks down on Broadway from atop the escarpment, 1 mile southeast. William…
1.06 MILES
A long-buried secret lies a minute’s walk north of Broadway Tower, in the cramped cellar-like form of a bunker where, until 1991, members of the Royal…
1.3 MILES
Once home to eccentric poet and architect Charles Paget Wade (1883–1956), this wonderful medieval mansion stands just over 2 miles south of Broadway. It…
3.29 MILES
There's little more to the pretty village of Stanway than a few thatched-roofed cottages, a church and this magnificent Jacobean mansion, concealed behind…
3.67 MILES
This former silk mill (c 1790) was the home of Charles Robert Ashbee's Guild of Handicraft from 1902 until it went bust in 1908. Many artisans stayed on,…
3.84 MILES
Chipping Campden's highly photogenic, honey-toned, little 17th-century Market Hall, an open-sided pillared building where dairy farmers used to sell their…
3.93 MILES
Built around 1380 for the supremely prosperous wool merchant William Grevel, complete with gargoyles and mullioned windows, Grevel House is Chipping…