Stanway House

There's little more to the pretty village of Stanway than a few thatched-roofed cottages, a church and this magnificent Jacobean mansion, concealed behind a triple-gabled gatehouse. Its beautiful baroque water gardens feature Britain’s tallest fountain, which erupts, geyser-like, to 300ft. The private home of the Earls of Wemyss for 500 years, the manor has a delightful, lived-in charm, with much of its original furniture and character intact.

The house can be easily visited en route between Broadway and Winchcombe.