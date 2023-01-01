Broadway Tower

Built in 1798 to resemble an imaginary Saxon fort, this turreted Gothic folly looks down on Broadway from atop the escarpment, 1 mile southeast. William Morris spent a summer here, so exhibitions on its successive levels focus on the Arts and Crafts movement. The main reason to visit, though, is for the stunning all-round views from its rooftop platform.

There’s a cosy cafe in the parking area (dishes £6 to £10).

The tower is on the Cotswold Way, with a path leading 2 miles uphill to it from near St Eadburgha’s Church, a mile south of Broadway.