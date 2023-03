This former silk mill (c 1790) was the home of Charles Robert Ashbee's Guild of Handicraft from 1902 until it went bust in 1908. Many artisans stayed on, however. Hart Gold & Silversmiths are still here today, along with assorted woodturners, ceramicists, metalworkers and the like, and the Gallery at the Guild sells their work.

The mill also holds the Campden Coffee Company.