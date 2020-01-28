This grandly named stretch of road (known more prosaically as the A39) stretches all the way from the Devon border into Cornwall's northeastern corner. It's an area that feels a little cut off from the rest of Cornwall, but it gives access to some of the county's prettiest fishing villages – there's a good reason that the hit TV series Doc Martin was filmed here. Elsewhere, there's a string of impressive beaches to explore around Bude, and a stunning clifftop castle at Tintagel that's rife with Arthurian connections.