Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
The Atlantic Highway
This grandly named stretch of road (known more prosaically as the A39) stretches all the way from the Devon border into Cornwall's northeastern corner. It's an area that feels a little cut off from the rest of Cornwall, but it gives access to some of the county's prettiest fishing villages – there's a good reason that the hit TV series Doc Martin was filmed here. Elsewhere, there's a string of impressive beaches to explore around Bude, and a stunning clifftop castle at Tintagel that's rife with Arthurian connections.
Explore The Atlantic Highway
- Tintagel Castle
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
- SSt Nectan's Glen
Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…
- BBude Sea Pool
Built in the 1930s, this handsome seawater pool sits behind Summerleaze beach to provide a safe place for sea swimming, without the danger of tides or…
- PPort Quin
With its cluster of rocks and a lonely seaside cottage, the small cove of Port Quin makes a perfect picture. Local folklore maintains that it was once a…
- CCrackington Haven
Probably the most dramatic of Bude's beaches, it has rock shelves and pebbly sand bordered by black cliffs, speckled by a blaze of wildflowers in spring…
- BBossiney Haven
A secluded and secret(ish) beach within easy reach of Tintagel, the tiny, tucked-away cove of Bossiney Haven is accessible via farmland and steep steps…
- MMuseum of Witchcraft & Magic
This oddball museum has been a fixture in Boscastle since 1960, and apparently houses the world's largest collection of witchy memorabilia, from haunted…
- WWidemouth Bay
If you're travelling with kids, the best idea for a sunny day is to head to Widemouth (pronounced wid-muth). It has acres of sand at low tide, plenty of…
- SStrangles
Precious few people make the effort to seek out this remote cove, and to be fair, it's a bit rocky and pebble-strewn, not to mention quite a trek down…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Atlantic Highway.
See
Tintagel Castle
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
See
St Nectan's Glen
Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…
See
Bude Sea Pool
Built in the 1930s, this handsome seawater pool sits behind Summerleaze beach to provide a safe place for sea swimming, without the danger of tides or…
See
Port Quin
With its cluster of rocks and a lonely seaside cottage, the small cove of Port Quin makes a perfect picture. Local folklore maintains that it was once a…
See
Crackington Haven
Probably the most dramatic of Bude's beaches, it has rock shelves and pebbly sand bordered by black cliffs, speckled by a blaze of wildflowers in spring…
See
Bossiney Haven
A secluded and secret(ish) beach within easy reach of Tintagel, the tiny, tucked-away cove of Bossiney Haven is accessible via farmland and steep steps…
See
Museum of Witchcraft & Magic
This oddball museum has been a fixture in Boscastle since 1960, and apparently houses the world's largest collection of witchy memorabilia, from haunted…
See
Widemouth Bay
If you're travelling with kids, the best idea for a sunny day is to head to Widemouth (pronounced wid-muth). It has acres of sand at low tide, plenty of…
See
Strangles
Precious few people make the effort to seek out this remote cove, and to be fair, it's a bit rocky and pebble-strewn, not to mention quite a trek down…