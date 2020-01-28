The Atlantic Highway

This grandly named stretch of road (known more prosaically as the A39) stretches all the way from the Devon border into Cornwall's northeastern corner. It's an area that feels a little cut off from the rest of Cornwall, but it gives access to some of the county's prettiest fishing villages – there's a good reason that the hit TV series Doc Martin was filmed here. Elsewhere, there's a string of impressive beaches to explore around Bude, and a stunning clifftop castle at Tintagel that's rife with Arthurian connections.

Explore The Atlantic Highway

  Tintagel Castle

    Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…

  • S

    St Nectan's Glen

    Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…

  • B

    Bude Sea Pool

    Built in the 1930s, this handsome seawater pool sits behind Summerleaze beach to provide a safe place for sea swimming, without the danger of tides or…

  • P

    Port Quin

    With its cluster of rocks and a lonely seaside cottage, the small cove of Port Quin makes a perfect picture. Local folklore maintains that it was once a…

  • C

    Crackington Haven

    Probably the most dramatic of Bude's beaches, it has rock shelves and pebbly sand bordered by black cliffs, speckled by a blaze of wildflowers in spring…

  • B

    Bossiney Haven

    A secluded and secret(ish) beach within easy reach of Tintagel, the tiny, tucked-away cove of Bossiney Haven is accessible via farmland and steep steps…

  • M

    Museum of Witchcraft & Magic

    This oddball museum has been a fixture in Boscastle since 1960, and apparently houses the world's largest collection of witchy memorabilia, from haunted…

  • W

    Widemouth Bay

    If you're travelling with kids, the best idea for a sunny day is to head to Widemouth (pronounced wid-muth). It has acres of sand at low tide, plenty of…

  • S

    Strangles

    Precious few people make the effort to seek out this remote cove, and to be fair, it's a bit rocky and pebble-strewn, not to mention quite a trek down…

