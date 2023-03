The name is misleading: Slapton Sands is actually a spectacular pebble ridge that's 3 miles long. You can find solitude here on even the busiest days. It's backed by the southwest's largest freshwater lake, Slapton Ley, with just enough room for a narrow strip of road between the ley and the sea.

At the southern Torcross end, you'll quite often come across fishers casting their lines from the shore.