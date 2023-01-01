Start Point Lighthouse

Sitting on one of England's most exposed peninsulas, the 815,000 candela beam of this bright-white lighthouse can be seen for 25 nautical miles. Tours (on the hour, from 11am to 4pm) last 45 minutes and wind up hundreds of steps, through tiny circular rooms. The highlight is the final climb, by ladder, to the top platform, where you stand alongside the massive optics and look out with 360-degree views and down on to a boiling sea.

The lighthouse was built in 1836, went electric in 1959, and was staffed right up until 1993; it's now controlled automatically from Trinity House's HQ in Essex. The lighthouse is sometimes open on additional days – check the website for details.