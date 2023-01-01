The shells of a handful of houses clinging to the cliff at South Hallsands are the remains of a thriving fishing village. In 1917 a severe storm literally swept this community out to sea. More than 20 cottages, a pub and a post office were lost overnight; remarkably, none of the 128 residents were killed. You can't wander amid the ruins, but you can see them clearly from a cliff-side viewing platform that features evocative images of the village and its indomitable inhabitants.