Dartmouth Castle

Discover maze-like passages, atmospheric guardrooms and great views from the battlements of this picturesque castle. The best way to arrive is via the tiny, open-top Castle Ferry, or walk or drive along the coast road from Dartmouth (1.5 miles).

The castle started life in the 14th century to protect the harbour from seaborne raids. It was commissioned by Dartmouth’s privateering mayor, John Hawley – said to be the inspiration for the ‘Shipman’ in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales. The fortification saw additions in the 15th century, the Victorian era and WWII. Today its passages, guardrooms and battlements provide an evocative insight into life inside; there’s also an audiovisual re-creation of a Victorian gun drill.