Devon-born explorer Sir Francis Drake carried out a treasure-seeking circumnavigation of the globe aboard the Golden Hind in the late 1500s. This full-sized replica sees you crossing the gangplank, clambering below decks, peering into the captain's cabin and prowling around the poop deck – but you might be rather astonished at how small and cramped it is, considering it was the first ship to sail all the way round the world.