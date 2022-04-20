©Brian S/Shutterstock

St Ives

If there was a prize for the prettiest of Cornish ports, then St Ives would undoubtedly be a contender for the top spot. A tightly packed cluster of slate roofs, fishers' cottages and church towers spread out around turquoise bays – it's an unfailingly dazzling sight. Once a busy pilchard harbour, St Ives later became the centre of Cornwall's arts scene in the 1920s and '30s, when luminary figures such as Barbara Hepworth, Terry Frost, Ben Nicholson and Naum Gabo migrated here in search of artistic freedom.

The town remains an artistic centre, with numerous galleries lining its cobbled streets, as well as the renowned Tate St Ives, which recently received a multimillion pound extension. Whether the town has managed to retain its artistic soul is another matter – it's one of Cornwall's holiday home hot spots, and uncomfortably packed with tourists in summer, so visit in spring or autumn if you can.

Explore St Ives

  • Tate St Ives

    After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…

  • L

    Leach Pottery

    While other St Ives artists broke new ground in sculpture and abstract art, potter Bernard Leach was hard at work reinventing British ceramics in his…

  • Barbara Hepworth Museum

    Barbara Hepworth (1903–75) was one of the leading abstract sculptors of the 20th century and a key figure in the St Ives art scene. Her studio on Barnoon…

  • S

    St Ives Society of Artists

    One of the town's oldest and most influential art collectives, founded in 1929, this gallery is housed inside a converted church on Norway Sq, with a…

  • P

    Porthgwidden Beach

    Tucked under the grassy headland known as the Island is the little cove of Porthgwidden, a pleasant picnic spot and a handy paddling spot for the little …

  • P

    Porthmeor Beach

    Stretched out beneath Tate St Ives is the sandy beach of Porthmeor, a good choice for swimmers and novice surfers thanks to its gentle swells. There's a…

  • P

    Porthminster Beach

    The most impressive of the town beaches, with an attractive arc of soft golden sand that's usually sheltered from the wind by the cliffs. It inevitably…

  • C

    Chapel of St Nicholas

    On the grassy promontory known as the Island, between Porthmeor and Porthminster, is the tiny pre-14th-century Chapel of St Nicholas, patron saint of…

  • S

    St Ia Church

    At the top of Tregenna Hill, St Ives' parish church dates in part from the 15th century.

