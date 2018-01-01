5-Day Devon and Cornwall Small-Group Tour from London

From London, your five-day Devon and Cornwall tour begins with a relaxing drive through Wessex on your way to the famous stone circle of Stonehenge – your first stop on the tour. On Day 1, you’ll also visit the South Devon coast, where a stunning landscape awaits you, and Exeter, where you’ll stay for two nights in your choice of a three-star bed and breakfast or three-star hotel. On your second day, visit mystic Dartmoor, where you’ll hear spooky stories from your guide, and Tavistock, a beautiful small town. Spend the afternoon and evening in Exeter.Day 3 offers the beauty of Cornwall. Visit the civil parish of Launceston, the Bodmin moor, Golitha Falls, St Neats church and Tintagel Castle. End the day in Falmouth, where you’ll stay for two more nights.On your fourth day, visit the island of St Michaels Mount and beautiful Minack Theatre. Also visit the white sandy beaches of Porthcurno and Penzance. Move on to Land's End, before you head back to Falmouth.On Day 5, visit Glastonbury with its ancient, mythical connections to King Arthur before returning to London. Return to London in the evening.Please note: Breakfast is included in your accommodation; you'll have enough free time to enjoy lunch and dinner on your own.See the Itinerary section below for details on each day.