Nonsuch Park

Named after Henry VIII's royal palace that was built here in the 16th century ('no such' palace could compare with it, hence the name) and later pulled down in the late 17th century, this delightful sprawl of grass and woodland is a gorgeous site for rambling or a picnic on a long summer's day. Located between Cheam and Ewell, the park is also home to Nonsuch Mansion, a historic house used for wedding receptions; you can explore its beautiful gardens.

The loss of Nonsuch Palace is an epic tragedy: it was the finest and most sumptuous building in the land, considered to be one of the architectural wonders of the world. By 1690, the palace had been entirely levelled by a mistress of Charles II, and its stonework sold to pay off gambling debts.

Nonsuch School next to the park is one of the UK's leading girls' grammar schools. Take the train from Victoria to Cheam; the park is a five minute walk from the station.